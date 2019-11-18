Officers found the victim “suffering from a gunshot wound to the head,” according to a police report. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said. A motive and suspect or suspects have not been identified.

Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Shaquan Buggie of King George, Va.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Williams to fill state seat held by Gaines

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) appointed Nicole Williams to fill the General Assembly seat held by former state delegate Tawanna P. Gaines, a Prince George’s Democrat who pleaded guilty last month to federal wire fraud.

Williams, an attorney, came in fourth in last year’s Democratic primary to nominate candidates for the three District 22 delegate seats.

Gaines resigned from the General Assembly before being charged and apologized to her colleagues, saying she took full responsibility for using campaign funds to cover $22,000 in personal expenses, including fast food, hair appointments and a pool cover.

Williams is third vice chair of the Maryland Democratic Party and on the board of Emerge Maryland. She unsuccessfully sought a District 22 seat in 2010.

— Rachel Chason

Man accused of raping woman he met on app

Authorities have charged a 24-year-old man with second-degree rape in the assault of a woman he met on a dating app.

Montgomery County Police said Demitrious Harriott and the victim had arranged to meet Friday at his apartment on 16th Street in Silver Spring after talking on a dating app. The woman came to his apartment building about 2:30 a.m., and as they were walking down a hallway, Harriott “grabbed the victim and pushed her into a stairwell,” according to a police statement.

Police said Harriott then sexually assaulted the victim and slammed her face into a concrete wall before stealing her cellphone. He then fled.

Harriott was later arrested and is being held without bond. He also has been charged with robbery and second-degree assault, police said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

