Police identified the victim as Hassan Jalloh, 20, of Alexandria, Va.

A police report says the stabbing occurred during a “group fight” and an argument.

Police warned that the suspected assailant might be armed with a knife.

Homicides in the District are up 12 percent from last year.

AD

D.C. police said another fatal attack that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Southeast Washington appears to have been justified.

AD

The incident happened about 3:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Call Place SE, in the Marshall Heights neighborhood. Police said a man was shot at that location and died at the scene.

On Thursday, police spokeswoman Alaina Gertz said the shooting is being investigated as a justified homicide.

A police report says a man driving a vehicle reported stolen in Prince George’s County held up one man and two women at gunpoint. The report says the victims handed over smartphones, a gold bracelet, wallets and a Rolex watch.

The report says the male victim, “in fear for the safety” of the two women, “produced a handgun and fired at the decedent striking him multiple times.”

AD

Police said that as of Thursday morning they had not been able to identify the man who died.

The report says two of the people who were robbed are from Illinois and the third is from Indiana. Authorities have not said whether the male victim’s firearm was registered.

AD

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Potentially toxic algae bloom in reservoir

People who kayak, canoe or hike along the Triadelphia Reservoir in Montgomery and Howard counties should stay out of the water or rinse with fresh water because of a potentially harmful algae bloom, according to WSSC Water.

The reservoir supplies water to WSSC Water, which serves Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, but drinking water is not affected, said spokeswoman Lyn Riggins. The utility is testing for the algae at its Patuxent water filtration plant as a precaution, she said.

AD

The cyanobacteria bloom, known as blue-green algae, is common in stagnant water this time of year with warmer temperatures and higher levels of nutrients from runoff, Riggins said.

Swimming is not allowed in the reservoir. Pets also should be prevented from drinking the water or swimming in it, the utility said.

AD

Boaters or kayakers who must step into the reservoir to launch — motorized boats aren’t permitted — should bring fresh water to rinse off their legs, Riggins said. Fillets from fish caught in the reservoir also should be rinsed with fresh water, and all fish organs should be thrown out.

The algae can cause a rash, gastrointestinal and respiratory problems, and hay fever-like symptoms, Riggins said.