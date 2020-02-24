D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the assailants and the man they had targeted were involved in a transaction, though it was not clear whether they knew each other. Police said the assailants exited a vehicle about 2:20 p.m. and “approached the victim in an effort to take the victim’s property.”

The person who was being robbed has not been charged with a crime, though police said their investigation is continuing. He has not been identified.

On Monday, police identified the man who was killed as Daniel Jackson, 20, of Southeast Washington. Dominique Davis, 21, also of Southeast, has been identified as a suspect. Police said he was charged with assault with intent to commit armed robbery.

The incident occurred in the 1300 block of Okie Street NE.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Man dies in shooting in Prince George's

A Washington man was fatally shot in Prince George’s County early Saturday, authorities said.

Around 1:05 a.m., officers responded to the 7400 block of Old Alexandria Ferry Road in Clinton, Prince George’s County police said. They found 52-year-old Stanley Gaskins Jr., 52, of Washington, and another man outside suffering from gunshot wounds, the statement said.

Gaskins was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

2nd Fairfax Connector strike averted

The union that represents Fairfax Connector bus operators will vote Saturday on a labor contract that could end three months of contentious negotiations that included a strike and the threat of a second one.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1764 represents more than 600 Connector workers. The contract includes improved health-care benefits and “substantial” wage increases, union leaders said. The contract would span four years, union representatives said.

The agreement was forged less than a week after the union notified Transdev, the multinational transit company that runs the service under contract for Fairfax, that it could strike again amid an impasse.