THE DISTRICT

Washington sets a record high Thursday

September is a month known for beautiful blue skies and pleasant days. The average high in Washington on Sept. 12 is 81 degrees.

However, the high of 98 degrees Thursday ranks it as the second-hottest day of 2019, and it’s enough to set a record high for the date as well. The old record of 96 degrees was most recently set in 1931.

It’s the second record high this month.

Washington has now recorded 55 days this year with the temperature reaching or surpassing 90 degrees.

The city typically averages 36 days of 90-degree weather each summer.

— Ian Livingston

VIRGINIA

Police: Man tried to lift woman's skirt

A surveillance video shows a man allegedly trying to take photos of a woman by forcefully lifting her skirt in Fairfax.

The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 near Hill Street and Woodhaven Drive. In the video, a woman can be seen running as a man tries to grab her before he fled.

Fairfax City Police had only a vague description of the man. They described the suspect as a light-skinned male who is tall and has a skinny build. He was wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts at the time of the incident.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Driver dies in crash on Dulles Access Road

A woman died Thursday in a crash along the road to Dulles International Airport in Northern Virginia, police said.

The incident occurred about 2:34 a.m. along the Dulles Access Road, just west of Route 123 in Tysons.

Virginia State Police said a Honda Civic was headed west on the road when it ran off the roadway and struck two trees. The car then rolled toward the guardrail and back onto the highway, police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Motorcyclist dies after being struck by Tesla

Police have identified a motorcyclist killed in a wreck Wednesday in Springfield.

About 1:40 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Loisdale Road and Loisdale Court in the Springfield area for the crash, Fairfax County police said in a statement.

They said that the driver of a Tesla traveling eastbound on Loisdale Road attempted a U-turn and struck a 2002 Honda motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, 66-year-old Wayne Marbury of Woodbridge, was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to the statement.

The driver of the Tesla remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said, and detectives do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Arrest made in student's 2005 death

Authorities in Virginia say they have arrested the suspect in the stabbing death of a Hampton University student 14 years ago.

Police in Hampton on Thursday said Jihad Amir Ramadan turned himself in to authorities Wednesday.

Police say officers responding to a call about a large fight in July 2005 found Byron J. Bryant, 20, suffering from stab wounds. He died at a hospital and investigators identified Ramadan as the suspect.

Authorities say Ramadan was 18 years old when Bryant died and believe he fled the state.

The Daily Press reports Ramadan faces a second-degree murder charge. He had been featured on “America’s Most Wanted” and “In Pursuit With John Walsh.”

— Associated Press