Johnson got into an argument May 15 outside the Scarlet Oak restaurant in the 100 block of K Street SE. Police said at the time that the incident involved a group of people.

Police said Johnson died May 19, and his death was later ruled a homicide. He lived with his family in an apartment across the street from the restaurant, in the Navy Yard area.

Authorities had described difficulty in trying to determine the aggressor in the incident. A D.C. police spokesman said no charges will be filed in the case. Police had earlier said that the cause of death was blunt-force trauma to Johnson’s head and that alcohol intoxication was a contributing factor.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Ex-Baltimore mayor Pugh faces new charge

Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton Howard on Wednesday announced the additional criminal charge of perjury against former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh, alleging she broke the law by failing to disclose her “Healthy Holly” children’s book business on financial disclosure forms during her time as a state senator.

The charges, filed in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, allege Pugh disclosed other business ties, but did not disclose her interest in Healthy Holly LLC.

Steven Silverman, Pugh’s attorney, declined to comment.

Pugh, a Democrat, was in the state Senate from 2007 to 2016, when she became mayor. She resigned as mayor in May.

The charge follows Pugh’s federal indictment and guilty plea last month on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government and two counts of tax evasion. She is set to be sentenced on those counts in February.

The U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment on the latest charge.

— Baltimore Sun

