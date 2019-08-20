THE DISTRICT

Death of man, 51,

ruled a homicide

The death of a man Friday after an earlier assault in Adams Morgan has been ruled a homicide, the District medical examiner’s office said Monday.

Todd Messer, 51, died of complications from blunt-force injuries, according to the office.

Messer had no fixed address, and was found about 12:35 a.m. on Aug. 8 in the 2300 block of 18th Street NW, police said.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Police: Victim in brush fire was killed in D.C.

A woman whose body was found in a brush fire in the Bowie area Saturday has been determined to be a homicide victim who was killed in the District, Prince George’s County police said Tuesday.

Her name, age, hometown and cause of death were not released.

The body was discovered after firefighters responded to the fire about 6 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Mill Branch Road.

An autopsy Sunday determined the woman suffered “multiple injuries to the body,” police said.

The county police said they transferred the case to D.C. police on learning her death had occurred in the city.

A county police spokeswoman said she could not discuss how police had learned that because the case was no longer being investigated by that department. A D.C. police spokeswoman declined to answer questions about the case.

— Tom Jackman

VIRGINIA

Arlington man charged in woman's hotel death

Arlington County police said they have arrested Tebebe Makonnen, 27, of Arlington, and charged him with murder in connection with the death of a woman in Crystal City.

Police dispatched at 1:38 a.m. Tuesday to the 1300 block of Richmond Highway found Zelalem Abedje, 63, of Arlington, dead inside a hotel lobby after a fall from an upper floor.

Police charged Makonnen, who is being held without bond.

The circumstances preceding the fall remain under investigation, police said, and a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

— Laurel Demkovich