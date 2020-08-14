On Friday, police said 23-year-old Donnitta Champion of Derwood, who was in a relationship with Eyasu, stabbed him during an argument. She was charged with first- and second-degree murder, according to police, and was held without bond.
— Justin Wm. Moyer
Police seek identities of driver, crash victim
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver and victim in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Prince George’s County.
According to Maryland State Police, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the westbound side of Route 50 near Columbia Park Road in Cheverly.
An initial investigation found that a black Ford Fusion fatally hit a pedestrian as he was walking along the side of the road, police said. The vehicle was found “abandoned at the scene,” police said.
Police said the victim carried no identification. They described him as Hispanic or Middle Eastern, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11 tall, weighing roughly 155 pounds and with a mustache and beard. He was wearing blue and white Hawaiian print pants and red and white New Balance sneakers, police said.
— Dana Hedgpeth