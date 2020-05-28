The victim, identified as Stephan Deon Nicholson, of Southeast, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not say whether the person who drove him to the fire station remained at the scene.

Police said at least one stray bullet struck a window of a nearby residence. No arrest has been made.

Two men were fatally shot a half-mile away on May 19 in the 2400 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, near the Anacostia Metro station. A police spokeswoman would not say whether those shootings could be related to the one Wednesday.

“These cases remain under investigation,” said the spokeswoman, Karimah Bilal.

Nicholson’s father, Kevin Nicholson, said his son had worked at a variety of jobs at grocery stores, a car rental agency and for the Maryland parks department. He studied heating and air conditioning repairs at a community college, and later learned plumbing skills.

Nicholson lived in the Marshall Heights community of Southeast Washington. His father said he has cousins and friends who live in Anacostia, but he did not know what his son was doing there Wednesday.

— Peter Hermann

Energy company to pay D.C. $2.5 million

D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine said Thursday that an energy company will pay $2.5 million to the District after allegedly discharging oil into the Potomac River.

GenOn’s coal-fired Potomac River Generating Station in Alexandria, next to the river, closed in 2012 after more than six decades during which it became the region’s largest polluter. In 2013, operators discovered two 25,000-gallon tanks buried at the site that had slowly leaked 17,000 gallons of heating oil into the ground and the river’s sediment.

On Thursday, Racine said GenOn, headquartered in Texas, must pay $2.4 million in civil penalties to the District as well as $50,000 to improve drinking water quality and $50,000 to support environmental enforcement training for D.C. employees.

From 2010 to 2012, Racine said, the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment documented unauthorized discharges of oil and other pollutants from the site into the Potomac, but GenOn ignored the agency’s calls to stop polluting.

GenOn did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The settlement agreement said the company denied the allegations.