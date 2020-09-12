Police said the man was driving north on Laurel Bowie Road around 2:50 a.m. when he hit the vehicle stopped at the light at Morris Drive.
Police ask anyone with information to call 301-498-0092 or email cboswell@laurel.md.us.
— Katherine Shaver
Shooting in Glenarden under investigation
Police are investigating the shooting of a man and a young girl Friday outside the Glenarden Community Center in Prince George’s County, a spokeswoman said.
Both were treated at a hospital Friday night, but medical updates were unavailable Saturday. On Friday, police described the child’s condition as stable and said the man’s injury was not life threatening.
Lt. Lakeisha Robinson, of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police, described the child as an infant but said Saturday she did not know her exact age. She said the man “was known to the child” but could not elaborate on their relationship.
Police received a report of a shooting outside the community center about 7:50 p.m., Robinson said. An officer or officers spotted a vehicle leaving the center “at a high rate of speed” and followed it to a hospital, where the man and the child were found wounded in the vehicle.
Robinson said she had no further details about the shooting. She said the center at 8615 McLain Ave. has been closed due to the pandemic, with no events scheduled there at the time of the incident.
She said no arrests have been made, and police are still investigating a motive.
— Katherine Shaver