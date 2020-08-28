The victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of relatives.

The crash occurred about 1:30 a.m. at 11th Street and Constitution Avenue NE, just north of Lincoln Park.

Police said the driver of the pickup was headed north on 11th Street, which at that intersection is a one way, southbound street. Police said the scooter, being driven west on Constitution Avenue, was struck by the passenger side of the pickup.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

— Peter Hermann

Police arrest man outside Trump hotel

A man with a knife was arrested Friday morning outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue, according to D.C. police.

Police department spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said an officer saw the man about 10:40 a.m.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the man “had a knife and produced it.” He said the officer believed it was done in a threatening manner, making it unlawful.

Newsham said the officer used pepper spray to disarm the man. He was taken into custody; there was no immediate word on criminal charges, and his identity was not released.

The police chief said the man might suffer from mental health issues, and his motive could not be determined. Police said there is no indication at this time that the man had any connection to Friday’s march for racial justice.

The Trump International Hotel in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue NW is a few blocks from the White House.

— Peter Hermann

Two men killed in separate shootings

Two men were fatally shot in separate attacks on Thursday in Northeast and Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.

The latest incident occurred about 10:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Ridge Road SE, in the Benning Ridge neighborhood.

The victim was identified as Byron Bright, 23, of Oxon Hill in Prince George’s County. Police said he had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Earlier on Thursday, about 4 p.m., police said a man was shot in the 2800 block of V Street NE, an industrial area off Bladensburg Road, north of New York Avenue.

Police did not provide additional details of the killings, and the victim’s name in the V Street incident was not immediately released.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Officer charged with kidnapping, extortion

A second Baltimore police detective been charged with abusing his position to help extort and kidnap a contractor who had done work on the home of another officer, according to Baltimore County Court records.

Juan A. Diaz, 46, of Columbia was indicted this week, more than a month after homicide detective James Lloyd was charged with extorting, kidnapping and threatening to arrest a home contractor whose work he was unhappy with. Prosecutors alleged that Lloyd drove the contractor to a bank and ordered him to withdraw money for a refund after threatening to arrest the man.

Diaz had previously been identified as one of four Baltimore police officers present during the confrontation.

— Baltimore Sun

VIRGINIA

Lightning may have started church fire

Fire officials in Virginia say that lightning may have sparked a massive fire that destroyed a historic Black church in the city of Chesapeake.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that a fire early Friday morning destroyed much of the Gabriel Chapel AME Zion Church.

The church says on its website that it is the oldest in what is known as the Long Ridge and Cuffeytown community. It was established in 1866 by free Blacks following the Civil War.

Fire Capt. Christopher Mackiewicz said it took about 2½ hours to get the blaze under control. The area is supplied by well water, so firefighters had to create a shuttle line with their engines to get water to the site.

“It’s catastrophic,” Mackiewicz said. “The building is going to be condemned.”