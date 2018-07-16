THE DISTRICT

Dye turns Dupont

Circle fountain red

The water in the fountain at the center of Dupont Circle in Northwest Washington was red Monday morning after a powdered dye was added to the water, officials said.

“It could have been a prankster, but it’s filtered out already,” said Brian Hall, a spokesman for the National Park Service.

Hall said the Park Service would drain the fountain Monday, clean it and refill it with water Tuesday. He also said U.S. Park Police was notified of the incident.

Alexa Silverman, 27, said she lives in the Dupont Circle neighborhood and looks at the fountain daily while walking to work. She was stunned to see the red hue Monday morning.

“I’ve never noticed it running blood-red before,” she said. “That was a bit of surprise.”

Pamela Mooring, a spokeswoman with D.C. Water, said crews examined nearby water reserves and determined there were no other issues.

MARYLAND

Blair says he's 'likely' to seek recount

The Montgomery County Board of Elections on Monday certified Marc Elrich as the winner of the Democratic primary race for county executive. Businessman David Blair, who lost by 79 votes, said he will “likely” ask for a recount.

Blair would have to pay for a recount, and has three days to make the request.

A close race between Samir Paul and Sara Love for the Democratic nomination for the third District 16 legislative seat also likely will come down to a recount. Love had been leading Paul by nine votes, but that changed to eight on Monday. A recount in that race cannot begin until the state certifies the election results on Thursday.

Also on Monday, the county board accepted a declaration of intent from council member Nancy Floreen, a Democrat, who earlier this month filed paperwork to run for county executive as an independent.

Floreen must collect at least 7,244 signatures by Aug. 6 to appear on the ballot.

Man, 23, identified

as victim in crash

Police have identified a man killed in a crash over the weekend in Glenarden as Devin Hodges, 23.

Hodges, of Riverdale, was driving north on Glenarden Parkway about 9 p.m. Saturday when his car left the road, hit a curb and flipped over near Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, Prince George’s County police said.

Hodges, the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are trying to determine the cause of the crash.

Teen fatally shot

after Md. robbery

Police have arrested a Northwest Washington man accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old after a robbery.

Davion Ballinger, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Amer Miller, 17, according to Prince George’s County police.

Miller was shot shortly after midnight Saturday in the 2400 block of Kent Village Drive, police said.

A passerby took Miller to a hospital, where he later died, police said. Ballinger allegedly robbed Miller before the shooting, police said.

Detectives arrested Ballinger hours after the shooting, police said. Police did not detail what was taken from Miller.

Ballinger is being held in jail without bond.

VIRGINIA

3 to hospital after fire

at high-rise building

Officials said three people were transported to a hospital after a two-alarm fire broke out early Monday in Alexandria.

The fire happened about 2 a.m. in the 5000 block of Holmes Run Parkway. When firefighters arrived they found smoke on the second floor of the high-rise building, and residents were evacuating.

Several rescues were made using ladders, according to Alexandria fire officials.

Authorities said several people were “evaluated for smoke inhalation,” and three people were taken to hospitals.

The fire is under investigation. Some roads in the area were closed early Monday.

— Dana Hedgpeth