The house is the first literary site in Maryland to be included in the registry, the organization said. Previous dedications have included the homes of Tennessee Williams, Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings and William Faulkner.

The master of Gothic horror lived at the Baltimore house as an adult from 1833 to 1835. It became a museum in 1949 and was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1971.

AD

The museum says “MS. Found in a Bottle,” “Berenice” and “Morella” are among the stories Poe wrote at the landmark.

AD

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Police investigate death in Arlington

Arlington County police are investigating a suspicious death of a man in a home in the Ballston-Virginia Square neighborhood.

Officers received a report of a cardiac arrest Friday at about 5:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Randolph Street. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside the home. The death has been classified as suspicious based on factors encountered at the scene, according to police spokeswoman Ashley Savage.

Police said they are waiting for the medical examiner to determine a cause of death.

AD

“That will help us to determine whether or not this incident will be classified as a homicide,” Savage said. She declined to release the man’s identity or other details.

Police said in a release that “the preliminary investigation has not revealed an immediate threat to the community.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Senn at 703-228-4049 or jsenn@arlingtonva.us or to provide information anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).