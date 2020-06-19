During Friday’s hearing in Annapolis, Pugh, 70, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of perjury, admitting that she withheld hundreds of thousands of dollars from disclosure forms she filed while she was a state senator.

Judge Mark W. Crooks told Pugh that he “was truly saddened” when he learned of charges outlined in a federal grand jury indictment against her last year. The perjury charge carried a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, but Pugh’s attorneys and state prosecutors recommended the six-month sentence imposed by the judge.

AD

AD

Pugh was charged with perjury in Anne Arundel Circuit Court because her crime traces to financial disclosures from her time serving as a state senator in Annapolis, which is the county seat.

Pugh answered questions designed to establish that she was freely pleading guilty, but otherwise chose not to speak.

Assistant State’s Attorney Charlton Howard introduced bank records from Pugh’s Healthy Holly company showing that she was its sole owner. But in her financial disclosure forms for the senate, Pugh “failed to disclose the interest she had in Healthy Holly, LLC,” Howard said.

With her state case resolved, Pugh is to report to federal prison in Alabama on June 26 and begin the three-year term for her federal crimes. She pleaded guilty in 2019 to federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, and two counts of tax evasion.

AD

AD

— Baltimore Sun

Mormon Church delays temple tours for public

People eager for a long-awaited chance to step inside the secretive Mormon temple off the Capital Beltway will have to wait a while longer.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had planned this year, for the first time since 1974, to open the white-spired temple to nonmembers for visits, from Sept. 24 to Oct. 31.

On Friday, the church announced that it will delay the open house until a yet-to-be-determined date when the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus is lower.

The temple in Kensington holds a special place in the imagination of Washington-area residents, who on their commutes on the Beltway have likened it to Disneyland, the Emerald City of Oz (hence the “Surrender Dorothy” messages sometimes written on a nearby railroad bridge), and even heaven itself.

AD

AD

The Mormon Church has 224 temples around the world, including 96 in the United States, which are used for weddings and other ceremonies. Though the church’s regular Sunday services at meetinghouses are open to the public, only baptized members of the church are allowed into temples.

Whenever the church opens a new temple, however, it gives tours to the public before the building is consecrated. The church says more than 750,000 people took tours during the one-month period before the temple in Kensington was opened in 1974.

The temple was recently closed for renovations, so the church will offer tours before reconsecrating it.

— Julie Zauzmer

VIRGINIA

AD

MS-13 members sentenced in attack

Two MS-13 members were sentenced to roughly 28 years in prison combined for shooting and stabbing a man in Arlington’s Four Mile Run Park in 2018, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced Friday.

AD

Juan Francisco Rivera-Pineda, 25, and Jefferson Noe Amaya, 25, both of Alexandria, had pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon in aid of a racketeering activity for the attack on the

40-year-old victim in December 2018, the office said.

The victim’s nephew had been warned by a local MS-13 clique not to sell drugs in Four Mile Run Park without paying rent to the gang. Such schemes are a common way MS-13 makes money.

AD

On the night of the attack, Rivera-Pineda, Amaya and a third, unidentified person approached the man in Four Mile Run Park, shooting him in the throat and an arm and stabbing him in the torso, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

The victim survived the attack.