MARYLAND

Ex-senator who took bribes is sentenced

Former state senator Nathaniel T. Oaks was sentenced to 3½ years in federal prison Tuesday after he admitted taking bribes in exchange for helping a developer secure government funding for a project.

Oaks, 71, pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud in the corruption case and resigned from the senate in March.

The case stems from deals Oaks made with a man introduced to him as a real estate developer but who actually was a confidential FBI source, according to his plea agreement.

The developer claimed to have an interest in contracts in Baltimore and paid Oaks $10,300 for letters to help the business executive obtain federal grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in the spring and summer of 2016, his plea states.

In September 2016, Oaks then accepted $5,000 in exchange for helping the executive secure $250,000 in state money for the project, his plea states.

When confronted by the FBI about the bribes, Oaks agreed to cooperate with authorities and record his conversations as part of a different investigation, the government said. But twice Oaks tried to tip off the target of the investigation, actions that ultimately upended investigations into other politicians, the government said.

An attorney for Oaks could not be reached for comment.

— Lynh Bui

12 who fell ill at work site sent to hospital

Officials in Maryland say 12 construction workers were taken to a hospital after they were sickened by carbon monoxide at a work site.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department officials said firefighters were called to the Navy Federal Credit Union in Odenton on Tuesday for a report of people with symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure.

They said several workers at the site began complaining of headaches, dizziness and respiratory distress after a few hours of working with a propane-powered saw.

Firefighters ventilated the building and determined that the saw was the source of the carbon monoxide.

Officials said six workers were taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for possible treatment at the Center for Hyperbaric Medicine. The other six were taken to the University of Maryland hospital.