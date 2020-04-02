The girl’s body was found on Dec. 2, 1972, in what was known as Fifer’s Field, a wooded area near what is now the Huntington Metro station. She died of blunt-force trauma to the upper body.
Several people were investigated in the years after the slaying, including the teen. Before his death, he denied involvement in the girl’s killing.
In the summer of 2018, two acquaintances of Edwards revealed to detectives that he had told them he had killed a girl and buried her in a field when he was in his teens, police said.
Over the next year and a half, police uncovered additional evidence that implicated Edwards and ruled out others in the case, police said.
— Justin Jouvenal
Pedestrian struck, killed in Centreville
A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash early Thursday in Centreville., police said.
The crash happened along Lee Highway and Prince Way, according to Fairfax County police. The person has not been identified, pending the notification of relatives. Police said the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities said they did not have a description of the vehicle. Roads in the area were shut down for several hours.
— Dana Hedgpeth
MARYLAND
Suitland man dies of injuries from collision
A man died Wednesday, a week and a half after he was involved in a collision, in Prince George’s County.
Local police identified him as Keith Valentine, 38, of Suitland.
An initial investigation found that Valentine was riding a dirt bike on March 20 along the 3100 block of Branch Avenue in the Temple Hills area when he struck an SUV as it was making a left turn, according to police.
Valentine suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital.
The incident remains under investigation. The condition of the SUV driver was not disclosed.
— Dana Hedgpeth