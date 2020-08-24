Fire and police officials said Hubbard was pulled from his first floor apartment and taken to a hospital, where he died.
A cause of death is pending a ruling from the medical examiner’s office. A police spokeswoman said the man suffered other injuries that appear to have been self-inflicted. Police did not describe those injuries.
A spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
— Peter Hermann
Pedestrian fatally struck on I-395
A pedestrian died early Sunday after being hit twice by vehicles traveling on Interstate 395 in the District, police said.
Shortly before 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of a collision on I-395, near the exit ramp from the Ninth Street tunnel.
They determined a man was in the road before being struck by a vehicle around 1:50 a.m. He was then struck by a second vehicle traveling westbound, police said.
The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Authorities have not released the man’s name pending notification to relatives. Karimah Bilal, a police spokeswoman, said the two drivers were on scene at the time of the investigation.
— Luz Lazo