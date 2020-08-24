THE DISTRICT

Fatal fire investigated as possible arson

A fire in which a man died Friday evening in Southeast Washington is being investigated as a possible arson, according to D.C. police.

Authorities on Monday identified the man who died as William Hubbard, 43.

Police said the Arson Task Force is investigating the fire, which broke out shortly before 6 p.m. in an apartment building in the first block of Danbury Street SE, just east of South Capitol Street in the Bellevue neighborhood.

Fire and police officials said Hubbard was pulled from his first floor apartment and taken to a hospital, where he died.

A cause of death is pending a ruling from the medical examiner’s office. A police spokeswoman said the man suffered other injuries that appear to have been self-inflicted. Police did not describe those injuries.

A spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

— Peter Hermann

Pedestrian fatally struck on I-395

A pedestrian died early Sunday after being hit twice by vehicles traveling on Interstate 395 in the District, police said.

Shortly before 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of a collision on I-395, near the exit ramp from the Ninth Street tunnel.

They determined a man was in the road before being struck by a vehicle around 1:50 a.m. He was then struck by a second vehicle traveling westbound, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities have not released the man’s name pending notification to relatives. Karimah Bilal, a police spokeswoman, said the two drivers were on scene at the time of the investigation.

— Luz Lazo