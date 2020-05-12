Authorities said the man, who was later identified as Kevin Darryl Ballard, 54, shot and killed a 23-year-old woman before fatally shooting himself.

Police identified the woman as Tai Hilliard. Ballard was in a relationship with a relative of Hilliard’s, according to police.

Both Hilliard and Ballard were pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman was shot in the incident and taken to a hospital. Police said Monday she remains hospitalized but didn’t have her exact condition.

— Dan Morse

and Dana Hedgpeth

Teenager is charged as an adult in slaying

A teen has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month in Prince George’s County, police said.

Jose Romero-Salgado, 22, of District Heights, was found wounded outside a home on May 2 in the 5200 block of Carswell Avenue in the Camp Springs-Suitland area. He was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

An initial investigation found that there had been a verbal dispute before the shooting between the victim and suspect. Police identified the suspect as Damani Reddix, a 17-year-old from Camp Springs.

He is being charged as an adult. Reddix faces first-degree murder and other charges, according to police. He is being held on a no-bond status.

— Martin Weil

and Justin Wm. Moyer

Man dies in Prince George's County crash

A 37-year-old man died after a Sunday evening crash in Prince George’s County, police said.

The incident happened in the 14200 block of Brandywine Road near Tower Road in Brandywine. Local police said the victim was later identified as Nicholas Howard Moore, of Brandywine.

An initial investigation found Moore was driving a pickup truck south on Brandywine Road when it went off the road and hit a pillar in front of a building before it overturned, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Man accused of concealing dead body

A man has been charged with illegally concealing a dead body after police said they found a days-old corpse in an Arlington County home.

The body was found Friday in a residence in the 200 block of North Piedmont Street after officers were dispatched to the address “for the report of suspicious circumstances,” Arlington police said in a statement. The condition of the corpse in the home “indicates the death occurred days prior,” the statement said.

Police said Tuesday that Roscoe J. Shaw, 51, of Arlington, has since been charged with illegal concealment of a dead body. He is being held without bond, the department said.

“The identity of the decedent is being withheld pending proper identification and notification of next of kin,” police said, adding that the cause and manner of death would be determined by an autopsy.

