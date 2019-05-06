THE DISTRICT

Police say infant girl was killed in March

The father of a 3-month-old girl who police said was killed in March inside her residence in Southeast Washington has been arrested after a weeks-long search, authorities announced Monday.

Cornell Delvonte Holton, 25, of no fixed address, is charged with first-degree murder and cruelty to children. Police said he was arrested Sunday by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The infant girl, Skylar Newsman, died at a hospital March 19, three days after police said she was found unconscious in an apartment in the 4300 block of G Street SE, in the Benning Ridge neighborhood.

The D.C. Office of the Medical Examiner ruled Skylar’s death a homicide by blunt force trauma. A search warrant filed by police in D.C. Superior Court indicates she suffered a fractured skull.

Police had been searching for the suspect since shortly after Skylar’s death. Authorities said he had gone to the hospital with paramedics but left a short time later and didn’t return.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Annapolis alderwoman named to Busch seat in House

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has appointed Shaneka Henson to a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates that was held by House Speaker Michael Busch, who died last month.

Hogan announced the appointment Monday.

The Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee chose Henson for the seat last month in an 11-to-1 vote. That sent her nomination to the governor to make the appointment official.

The former Annapolis alderwoman will be one of two delegates who represent District 30A in Anne Arundel County, a district that includes the state capital.

Henson was elected to the Annapolis City Council in 2017.

Last week, Del. Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore County) was elected to be the new House speaker during a one-day special session.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Va. Tech hopes to boost higher education

Virginia Tech administrators will meet with local government officials to discuss how the state’s $1.1 billion higher-education package could drive investment and growth in southwest Virginia and across the state.

The higher-education package was developed by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership in collaboration with multiple state universities. It was designed to increase the state’s tech-talent pipeline and attract Amazon to build its new headquarters in Northern Virginia.

The package approved by the General Assembly includes funding to increase undergraduate enrollment and build infrastructure in Blacksburg as well as support for Virginia Tech’s new graduate studies Innovation Campus in Alexandria.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands will be among those attending the meeting Tuesday.

— Associated Press

