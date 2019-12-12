A spokeswoman for D.C. police said six female juveniles were allegedly assaulting another female juvenile at the station.

Three juveniles were arrested — two by D.C. police and one by Metro Transit Police — the Metro spokesman said, all for “disorderly affray.”

No one was injured, according to the spokesman.

Metro Transit Police tweeted just before 5:40 p.m. that all trains had been released and “officers at the station have the situation under control.”

— Justin Wm. Moyer

MARYLAND

Five charged in fatal shooting in Landover

Five people, including four teens, were arrested in the fatal shooting of a man who was killed as an unintended target during an armed robbery, Prince George’s County police said.

Officers responding to a shooting at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 6 found Oscar Alaniz Gurdian, 26, of Landover suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2400 block of Pinebrook Avenue in Landover, police said. Alaniz Gurdian was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was unharmed.

Alaniz Gurdian was shot as the suspects were robbing the second victim during a drug transaction, police said. Alaniz Gurdian was not the intended target of the shooting or robbery, police said.

Five have been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and other related charges: Denilso Diaz Salamanca, 18, of Landover; Williamz Diaz Salamanca, 19, of Landover; Elda Benavides, 17, of Landover; Anthony Gomez-Marin, 18, of Hyattsville; and Cristian Mendez, 21, of Bladensburg. Benavides has been charged as an adult, police said.

Online court records did not list attorneys for the defendants, who police on Wednesday said were being held in jail without bond.

— Lynh Bui

