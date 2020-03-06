Authorities said they pursued Addison, but lost sight of him on Southern Avenue. Addison was not thought to be armed, police said, and added that anyone who sees him should call 911.
He had been arrested in connection with being in possession of a stolen car, police said.
— Justin Wm. Moyer
VIRGINIA
Fire causes damage worth $3.5 million
An intense fire that broke out Monday night at a large house in the McLean area of Fairfax County caused about $3.5 million in damages, officials said.
Flames tore through the roof of the house in the 800 block of Dolley Madison Boulevard, the county fire and rescue department said.
All seven occupants got out safely, the department said.
The fire department later said the home was being remodeled, making it hard for firefighters to get to some areas and deal with the blaze. One person was taken to a hospital for an evaluation, fire officials said.
Authorities said the fire was “accidental in nature and started in the basement.”
The cause of the three-alarm fire was “an electrical event with the wiring to the air handler.” Officials said it “then spread to ordinary combustibles” that were nearby.
— Martin Weil and Dana Hedgpeth
25 guns are stolen from shop in Vienna
Twenty-five guns were stolen from a firearms store in Vienna, according to police.
The incident happened about 6 a.m. Monday at a store in the 300 block of Maple Avenue East, according to Vienna police.
The store owner said the Vienna Arsenal gun store had been burglarized.
An initial investigation found that the burglars forced their way inside and stole the guns.
— Dana Hedgpeth