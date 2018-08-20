THE DISTRICT

Fire in Northwest

displaces 11

Flames leaped from the roofs of houses early Monday as a fire broke out near a major Northwest Washington intersection.

The fire broke out about midnight in two rowhouses in the 1300 block of North Capitol Street NW, around two blocks north of the intersection of New York Avenue and North Capitol, according to the D.C. fire department.

The fire appeared to be in houses at the corner of North Capitol and O Street NW.

Firefighters confined the blaze to roof decks and storage structures, the fire department said. However, six adults and five children were displaced, authorities said.

Boy, 15, is wounded

in Sunday shooting

A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded in Northeast Washington on Sunday afternoon, D.C. police said.

Police said the shooting took place just after 1 p.m. at the intersection of 45th and Pond streets in Northeast.

— Faiz Siddiqui

VIRGINIA

Man said to threaten

to kill people at mosque

A 22-year-old man has been charged after police said he threatened to kill everyone he encountered at a Fairfax County mosque, rammed parked cars and refused to let people inside the house of worship.

Zulqarnian Khan is facing nine counts in the incident that occurred at Masjid Noor in Springfield on Sunday, Fairfax County police said. Officers arrived at the mosque in the 8600 block of Pohick Road after emergency calls were placed.

Khan made death threats, prevented people from entering the mosque and forced others to leave the building, police said. Khan also rammed three parked cars with his own vehicle, including one car that was occupied, police said. No one was injured during the incident.

Khan was arrested and taken to the Fairfax County jail.

He was charged with three counts of abduction, one count of attempted malicious wounding, and one count of destruction of property. He was also charged with three counts of misdemeanor destruction of property and one count of disorderly conduct.

Police did not disclose a motive for the incident.