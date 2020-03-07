Officials got multiple calls just after 4 a.m. about a fire with people possibly trapped, he said. Heavy fire was visible on the second floor, and firefighters were able to stop the blaze before it spread to homes on either side.

No civilians or firefighters were injured, Maggiolo said.

“Based on my conversations, I think the smoke detectors were present and in operation and may explain how they got out at that hour,” Maggiolo said. “While we’re on that subject, this is a weekend when you change your clock. We want everyone to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.”

— Michelle Boorstein

Two rowhouses in Northwest are engulfed by blaze

Two adjacent Northwest Washington rowhouses were engulfed by fire Saturday, displacing residents, including an 81-year-old woman who has lived on the street since 1969, a fire official said.

The two-alarm fire in the 4400 block of New Hampshire Avenue NW was called in about 11:30 a.m., said D.C. Fire and Emergency Services Department spokesman Vito Maggiolo. By the time firefighters arrived, the adjacent two-story homes were heavily on fire, along with porches in the rear, he said. Heavy winds exacerbated the problem.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading up the row of homes, he said. Thick black smoke filled the sky, and two brothers who live in a third, attached home waited outside on a sidewalk Saturday afternoon to find out if they would be allowed back in.

Eighty fire personnel responded, Maggiolo said.

D.C. Council member Brandon T. Todd (D-Ward 4) spoke to the octogenarian resident in the back of an ambulance. Her spirits were up, he said, but the damage to her home was “a lot to process.”