THE DISTRICT

Five injured after car collides with Metrobus

Five people were injured after a car collided with a Metrobus in Northeast Washington early Saturday morning, fire officials said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Ninth Street and Massachusetts Avenue about 2:50 a.m., fire officials said. D.C. police said an investigation showed the car ran a red light and hit the bus, but a police spokeswoman did not have information about whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Firefighters had to extract two people trapped in the car, which suffered extensive damage.

One of the injured was taken to a hospital in critical condition, along with a second with serious injuries and two others with minor injuries, fire officials said. A fifth person was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

— Justin Jouvenal

MARYLAND

Man charged with attempted kidnapping

Prince George’s County police arrested a man who they said tried to abduct a young girl from a yard where she was playing and was then chased by the girl’s father.

Police said the 7-year-old girl told them that a man walked up to her around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 8800 block of Cherry Lane in Laurel as she was playing. The girl said the man showed her images on his phone and then attempted to lead her away, police said. Neighborhood children alerted the girl’s father, who chased the man.

The man ran but the girl’s father managed to subdue him until police arrived.

Police said Bernard Alexander III, 38, was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Woman arrested with cocaine, marijuana

Virginia police say they’ve arrested a woman after finding nearly $10,000 worth of cocaine in an apartment.

The Virginia State Police issued a news release saying that 22-year-old Lanaja Jackson from Albemarle County in the Charlottesville area was charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute.

Investigators from a multiagency task force were conducting an investigation this month at a home in the area when they encountered Jackson. While executing a search warrant, they found 94 grams of cocaine worth approximately $9,400, along with about $1,000 worth of marijuana, according to the news release. They say they also found an assault rifle.

Jackson didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. No phone listing could be found.

— Associated Press

