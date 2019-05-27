THE DISTRICT

Barry Farm shooting leaves 5 wounded

Five people were shot, including one juvenile, in the Barry Farm neighborhood of Southeast Washington on Monday, police said.

The four men and the younger victim were treated at a hospital, D.C. Police Cmdr. Andre Wright said in a video tweeted by police.

Police received a report of gunshots in the 1200 block of Sumner Road SE, outside the Barry Farm Recreation Center, early in the afternoon.

Police are searching for a gray or silver four-door vehicle that was seen driving on Sumner Road toward Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE. Police ask anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

— Jenna Portnoy

Man stabbed to death in SE Washington

D.C. police are investigating the death Sunday of Michael Hooker, 44, in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE. Hooker, of Southeast Washington, was found about 5:40 p.m.

Police announced a $25,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Tipsters can call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

— Jenna Portnoy

MARYLAND

Police report slaying in Mount Rainier

A man was killed early Monday in Mount Rainier, according to Prince George’s County police. His name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

Police found the victim and at least one other person in a car parked in the 3300 block of Chauncy Place about 5:15 a.m., police spokeswoman Kyndle Johnson said. The vehicle had been involved in a shooting about a mile away at 16th Avenue and Chillum Road.

Detectives were working to identify suspects and a motive. Police ask that anyone with information contact @PGCrimeSolvers at 866-411-TIPS.

— Jenna Portnoy

Driver killed in Montgomery crash

A motorist was killed Sunday night on Laytonsville Road in upper Montgomery County when his car crashed into a large tree and caught fire, authorities said.

Aaron Michael Girson, 21, of Garfield Court in Gaithersburg, was trapped in the vehicle, said fire department spokesman Pete Piringer.

The crash remains under investigation.

— Martin Weil

and Jenna Portnoy