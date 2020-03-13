Tanis’s co-conspirator and the scam’s ringleader, former District government employee Eugenia Rapp, 50, of Woodbridge, Va., pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud in July 2019 and will be sentenced on April 1, court records show.

Rapp worked as a vocational rehabilitation counselor with the disability agency, which provides benefits like college tuition to help prepare qualified recipients for work, court filings said. Despite conflict of interest rules, Rapp approved more than $834,000 in benefits to relatives and friends from 2012 through 2016, court filings said.

When one of Rapp’s recipients wanted to attend Tanis’s nursing school, Rapp helped Tanis become an approved District vendor, records showed. In the process, Tanis asked Rapp to have $47,895 in benefits awarded to five students at his school, even though they were ineligible, according to Tanis’s plea. Tanis provided one of Rapp’s relatives with a full scholarship, as well as money at Rapp’s request, plea documents showed.

—Spencer S. Hsu

MARYLAND

Man convicted in drug, sex trafficking case

A 58-year-old man has been convicted in a federal drug and sex trafficking case for prostituting women in the District and in Maryland and using the Internet to advertise, according to federal prosecutors.

Kenneth Wayne Hart, also known as “Big Daddy,” was convicted Thursday after a seven-day trial in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, federal prosecutors said.

Hart, who lives in Beltsville in Prince George’s County, was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute drugs and witness tampering. He was also found guilty of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking along with sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion.

The U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Maryland said that from December 2016 through April 2017, Hart and a co-conspirator ran a prostitution business that recruited women to engage in sex acts. Prosecutors said Hart supplied the women with heroin and crack cocaine and threatened to withhold drugs “if the victims displayed any sign of disobedience or tried to leave the locations where the commercial sex acts occurred.”

Hart is to be sentenced July 8.

—Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

Hearing delayed in slave plaque removal

A court hearing for a man accused of removing a plaque that marks where slave auctions were held in the Virginia city of Charlottesville has been rescheduled for June.

The Daily Progress reports that the hearing was originally scheduled for Thursday.

Police say that Richard H. Allan, III, 75, admitted to taking the historical marker in the city where a deadly white nationalist rally was held in 2017.

Allan told multiple news outlets that he removed the plaque because he believed it was insulting to enslaved Africans and their descendants. Allan told The Post he removed the marker with a crowbar and threw it into the James River.

Allan was charged with felony grand larceny and felony possession of burglarious tools, police said in the news release. He was being held in jail until a bail review hearing.