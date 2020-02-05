The investigation began when officials at South River High School called police on Jan. 30 of last year and reported that Martin and a student had been seen engaging with “inappropriate contact,” the statement read. Police said they conducted interviews with witnesses including a Jan. 16 interview with the victim, who “disclosed having numerous sexual encounters” with the teacher.

School and police officials said Martin was removed from working at the school and from contact with children last year.

— Clarence Williams

Rapper pleads guilty to federal fraud charge

A Maryland rap artist has pleaded guilty to a federal charge stemming from accusations that he used a company credit card to make $4.1 million in unauthorized purchases.

The office of the U.S. attorney in Maryland on Monday announced that 32-year-old Chad Arrington, who is known as “Chad Focus,” pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy. The resident of Randallstown will be required to pay restitution in the full amount as part of the plea.

Prosecutors said Arrington was employed by an unidentified company as a search engine optimization specialist between 2011 and 2018 and was assigned a credit card for business expenses. They alleged that between January 2015 and August 2018, Arrington and four co-conspirators used the card to promote the Chad Focus brand and to make personal purchases.

Prosecutors say Arrington’s unauthorized purchases included sound equipment, studio kits and instruments.

Authorities also accused the co-conspirators of kicking back hundreds of thousands of dollars to Arrington by funneling cash payments to him and to accounts he controlled.

He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Man gets life sentence in 2018 slaying, arson

A Maryland man convicted of kidnapping and killing a mother who was found dead inside a burning, vacant home, was sentenced to life plus 80 years in prison on Tuesday, the Baltimore state’s attorney’s office said.

Willard Turner, 37, was found guilty in November of murder, arson and kidnapping, among other charges in the death of 29-year-old Tiffany Jones, according to a statement that month from State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

Authorities alleged Turner and a second defendant, Bobie Barncord, abducted Jones from a dollar store at knifepoint in 2018. Jones’ body was found the next morning in a burned house.

Barncord’s trial is scheduled for March 16, the Baltimore Sun reported.

VIRGINIA

Richmond sees rise in homeless population

Virginia’s capital city recorded a 10 percent increase in its homeless population during a winter survey, according to preliminary data from the count.