Last week, Pugh also pleaded guilty to state-level perjury charges for not disclosing income from the books on financial disclosure forms. She will not have to serve additional time for that case.

Pugh’s downfall began last year when the Baltimore Sun revealed she had entered into a no-bid deal with the University of Maryland Medical System, where Pugh sat on the board of directors, to buy 100,000 copies of her self-published “Healthy Holly” books for $500,000.

She later resigned from that board and as mayor amid investigations into her finances and the book sales. In total, she netted more than $850,000, federal prosecutors say.

At the same time, she failed to print thousands of copies, double-sold more and took many others to use for self-promotion, prosecutors said. Investigators also asserted that she laundered illegal campaign contributions and failed to pay taxes.

— Baltimore Sun

VIRGINIA

Hate crime charges for self-styled KKK leader

Prosecutors added hate crime charges Thursday against a self-identified leader in the Ku Klux Klan accused of driving through peaceful protesters in Richmond.

There were no fatalities or serious injuries reported as a result of the June 7 incident in which Harry H. Rogers, 36, of Hanover, was arrested.

“After further in-depth investigation, where we spoke with over two dozen witnesses and several victims, I determined that additional charges were warranted,” Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said.

Rogers’s attorney could not immediately be reached. Rogers, who is being held without bond, initially faced charges of assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding and destruction of property with intent, according to online court records.

On Thursday, Taylor also added a hit-and-run charge and felonious attempted malicious wounding charges. “I am charging Mr. Rogers with the strongest form of assault and hate crimes permitted under Virginia law,” he said. “I have no doubt Mr. Rogers was motivated by bigotry and racism and should be severely punished for his egregious criminal behavior.”

