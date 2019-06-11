MARYLAND

Police identify man found dead in car

Police identified a man found dead in an idling car in Maryland this month as Davion Brandon, 26, of Suitland.

Officers on patrol approached the car in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Rochelle Avenue about 1:30 a.m. June 1 and found Brandon and another person inside with gunshot wounds, Prince George’s police said.

Brandon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other person in the car later died at a hospital. Authorities have identified that person as Antonio Taitano-Walker, 28, of Suitland.

Police are working to identify a suspect and motive but do not think the shooting was random.

— Lynh Bui

Former police officer convicted of assault

A former Baltimore police officer has been convicted on assault charges after being recorded punching a man repeatedly in a street confrontation last year.

The state’s attorney’s office for Baltimore says Arthur Williams was convicted Monday of second-degree assault and misconduct in office. Williams faces up to 10 years in prison for the assault charge at his August sentencing.

Williams was accused of assaulting Dashawn McGrier in August 2018. McGrier’s attorney said his client suffered a broken jaw and broken ribs.

The incident was captured on police body cameras and a citizen’s cellphone.

Media reports indicated that the two men had had previous run-ins and that McGrier had been arrested about six weeks before the incident after a struggle with Williams.

— Associated Press

Senate president says health is 'largely good'

Maryland’s longtime Senate president has told lawmakers his health is “largely good today” as he updated them on his battle with Stage 4 prostate cancer.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. sent the letter last week.

The 76-year-old Miller says he still has back pain from cancer in his bones. But he wrote that he otherwise continues “to face an improving prognosis for the time being.”

He also wrote that his doctor has cleared him for activities that include taking longer trips.

Miller says he is being treated with a regiment of Radium-223, which is an injectable radiation that both kills cancer and strengthens the bone. He says his medical team will reevaluate next steps after he completes the treatment.

Miller is the longest-serving state Senate president in the nation.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Man rescued from apartment fire dies

A man died after a fire in an apartment near Ballston on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 7:45 a.m. when a neighbor smelled smoke in a building along the 3800 block of Fifth Street North.

When firefighters arrived, they found a stove on fire in an apartment and a man on a couch. They tried to revive him, and he was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to Capt. Ben O’Bryant, a spokesman for the Arlington County Fire Department.

The man’s identity has not been released, pending the notification of his family.

— Dana Hedgpeth