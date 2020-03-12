Last year she tried but failed to unseat Republican Kirk Cox, who was House speaker at the time.

Virginia laws says it is illegal to disseminate photos or video of a person in a state of undress with the intent to coerce or intimidate.

Authorities said Bynum-Coleman obtained nude photos of the victim and showed them to the woman’s supervisor.

Special prosecutor Robert Cerullo, who was appointed to handle the case, said Bynum-Coleman told the victim’s boss that the photos were taken at work and on company time. He said it’s unclear what Bynum-Coleman’s motive was.

Cerullo also said that Bynum-Coleman posted copies of the nude photos to a stop sign near the woman’s job.

Bynum-Coleman, 47, is a Democrat who lives in Chesterfield.

Associated Press

MARYLAND

Dog rescued from garbage incinerator

A Baltimore worker operating a trash-loading machine rescued a severely injured dog after the animal fell 30 feet into a garbage incinerator.

The front-end-loader operator noticed something moving among the piles of debris, stopped his machine and jumped into the trash to save what turned out to be a critically injured dog, Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter said in a statement Wednesday.

The dog was taken to the shelter, where veterinarians found he was covered in trash, unable to walk and suffering from multiple cuts and puncture wounds, according to Animal Rescue.

The center named him Donut, and he has since been recovering, Bailey Deacon, a spokeswoman for the shelter, told the Baltimore Sun.

“When he came into our shelter he was so helpless,” Deacon said. “He just sat on the exam room floor folded over in a little lump. Whenever a hand or face got close to his, he just wanted to lick it. ”

Deacon said it is unclear whether someone placed the dog into the trash chute or the animal crawled into the chute himself.