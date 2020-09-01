Three men were arrested and charged with murder in the weeks after the shooting: Carlo General, 20, of Oxon Hill, Md.; Daryle Bond, 18, of Southeast Washington; and Christian Wingfield, 22, of Hillcrest Heights, Md.

On Tuesday, police said ­25-year-old Marcel Gordon, of Capitol Heights, Md., a suspect in the shooting, turned himself in and was charged with first-degree murder while armed. Gordon has a prior arrest for carrying a pistol without a license, according to police.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Suspect charged in Union Station shooting

A man from Richmond has been charged in a shooting Monday afternoon in the bus terminal at Union Station, according to D.C. police.

Marlon Bacote, 24, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a pistol without a license and possession of an unregistered firearm.

A D.C. Superior Court judge ordered Bacote detained following a hearing on Tuesday. His attorney could not be reached for comment.

The victim, who police said is also from Richmond, suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. An arrest affidavit filed in court says the victim was wounded in the back and left arm.

Police said the shooting occurred about 3:10 p.m. in an area of the attached parking garage used as a bus terminal, which is on the H Street NE level of the parking garage.

The victim told police he did not know the suspect but thought it was somebody he had refused to give a cigarette to earlier, in the station, according to the affidavit. He told police he was shot as he sat on a bench waiting for a bus.

A police report says the victim approached an Amtrak police officer and told him he had been shot. Bacote was stopped and detained until D.C. police arrived at the station on Massachusetts Avenue at Columbus Circle in Northeast Washington, according to the report.

The police report says two boxes of ammunition and a Glock handgun were seized.