First responders removed Ehabe and his son, Everett, from the vehicle, and they were transported to a hospital, police said. Everett was then transported to Children’s National Hospital in the District, where he died Dec. 4.

A Washington County grand jury indicted Ehabe on a number of charges, including vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol while transporting a minor, police said.

An arrest warrant for Ehabe was issued on Thursday. He is being held at the Washington County jail.

— Justin Jouvenal

VIRGINIA

Driver dies after crash in Leesburg

A driver died following a crash Saturday morning in Leesburg, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

The wreck occurred around 5:10 a.m. near Harmony Church Road and Peale Lane, the sheriff’s office said. The victim was traveling eastbound on Harmony Church Road when his vehicle crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and ran into an oncoming car.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.