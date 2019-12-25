Authorities shut down the furnace and evacuated all three homes, Maggiolo said, displacing 11 people whose names have not been released. Medical personnel evaluated the residents and sent one 7-year-old to a hospital for further testing. The child and other residents are thought to be doing well, Maggiolo said.

AD

AD

Only the family with the faulty furnace remains displaced. The Red Cross is assisting until the heating system is fixed.

— Hannah Natanson

MARYLAND

2 die in apparent

domestic dispute

Two adults were killed in what appeared to be a domestic dispute on Christmas Day in Montgomery County, police said Wednesday. The incident occurred in the 28900 block of Kemptown Road in Damascus, authorities said.

The names of the dead have not been released. Detectives are investigating.

— Hannah Natanson

AD