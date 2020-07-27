— Patricia Sullivan
MARYLAND
Three charged in triple shooting
Three people have been arrested after a triple shooting in Germantown on Saturday night, Montgomery County police said.
A 19-year-old woman was critically wounded in the shooting in the area of Gunners Branch Park on Cinnamon Drive, police said Sunday. Two 19-year-old men were also wounded and were in stable condition, police said.
Police identified the suspects as Jaheim Ronnell Hicks, 17, of Upper Darby, Pa.; Sequan Markell Ashton, 19, of Germantown; and Henry Emanuel Tamba, 20, of Germantown. Hicks has been charged as an adult, police said.
The suspects and the victims all attended a cookout Saturday night, and police said they were told the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute.
The gunfire was reported sometime after 8 p.m. and about 20 minutes later, authorities were told of three people running through a wooded area on Allspice Drive, police said. The suspects were arrested in that area, police said.
Police said Hicks was charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder. They said Ashton and Tamba were charged with being an accessory after the fact to first-degree assault.
— Clarence Williams
and Martin Weil
VIRGINIA
Suspect sought in Annandale homicide
Fairfax County police are searching for a 20-year-old man considered “armed and dangerous” in connection with a Friday homicide in Annandale, authorities said Monday.
Abel Alexander Castro Juarez of Annandale has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for allegedly shooting and killing Jose Alexander Villa Lobo Guevara, 20, of Annandale, at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Wadsworth Court, police said.
Police said they do not believe Guevara’s shooting was random.
— Justin Jouvenal