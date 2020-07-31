An initial investigation found that an SUV and a car were headed in opposite directions when the SUV crossed the centerline and crashed into Dalton’s vehicle. Dalton was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV suffered injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

— Dana Hedgpeth

and Katie Mettler

Baltimore prosecutors reviewing viral video

Baltimore prosecutors are reviewing a viral video that shows a police officer pulling out a gun during an arrest and holding it over a man’s head as he tells people to back up.

The 45-second exchange posted on Instagram shows the officer kneeling on the man, who is seen on the ground as another officer attempts to handcuff him. As people gather around the scene, the officer pulls out the gun and tells them that he “strongly suggest” they back up. He also uses an expletive.

Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Zy Richardson told the Baltimore Sun on Thursday that the office has been looking into the social media post. The Baltimore police department, which has not publicly identified the officer, is also reviewing the incident.

— Associated Press

Union Bridge man charged in abuse case

A man has been charged with sexually abusing a minor in her home while her mother was not present.

Larry Fincham, 58, of Union Bridge was arrested Tuesday, according to a statement from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. It came a day after investigators from the office and Child Protective Services interviewed the victim outside her home, according to the charging documents obtained by the Associated Press.

Authorities say Fincham admitted to what the victim told investigators, but said the acts were consensual, according to charging documents.

Investigators also said Fincham admitted to committing sexual acts with the girl since September, when she was 13.

It is not immediately clear if Fincham had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Motorcyclist killed after hitting guardrail

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Prince William County, police said.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday near Nokesville Road and Fauquier Drive in Nokesville.

Local police said an initial investigation showed that a man on a Kawasaki motorcycle was headed north on Nokesville Road when he lost control and hit a guardrail. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man was later identified as Daniel Cody Starr, 32, of Catlett, Va.

Prince William County police said the crash remains under investigation.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VMI head: Some school traditions to change

The superintendent of the Virginia Military Institute said it will not take down its Confederate monuments, but some of its long-standing traditions will change.

The Roanoke Times reports that retired Army Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III wrote about the Confederate monument issue in a letter to the VMI community on Wednesday.

Peay wrote that the school’s honoring of its history does not “in any way condone racism, much less slavery.”

Multiple buildings are named for Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson as well as other alumni and faculty who fought for the Confederacy. A statue of Jackson also stands in front of the barracks.

Peay said changes will include reorienting flagpoles surrounding the statue and relocating an oath ceremony from a battlefield where 10 VMI cadets died fighting for the Confederacy to school grounds.

VMI also will have classes in diversity training.

Black graduates have been speaking out on social media about racism at VMI and the need for changes, including removing the Jackson statue.