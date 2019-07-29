THE DISTRICT

New date set for statehood hearing

A U.S. House hearing on D.C. statehood has been rescheduled for Sept. 19.

Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), the District’s nonvoting delegate, on Monday announced the date for a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing, which was postponed to avoid conflicts with the July 24 testimony of former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

The statehood hearing marks the first time in 25 years that a House committee will publicly review a Norton bill that would make the District the 51st state.

— Jenna Portnoy

MARYLAND

Missile launcher found in luggage at BWI

Who doesn’t want a little souvenir as a remembrance of overseas travel?

That was the explanation offered by a man who had a missile launcher in his checked bags and was stopped by authorities at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport on Monday.

The resident of Jacksonville, Tex., told Transportation Security Administration officers he was an active-duty military officer returning from Kuwait and wanted the item as a souvenir. What he apparently didn’t realize is that military weapons are not allowed in checked bags or carry-ons. The launcher was not a live device, according to officials, who turned it over to the state fire marshal for disposal. The man was permitted to catch the next flight home.

— Lori Aratani

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news