MARYLAND

Hearse driver dies after striking a pole

A hearse driver was fatally injured when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a pole in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

The incident happened about 9:30 a.m. near Old Branch Avenue and Allentown Road in Camp Springs.

Police said the hearse was not carrying a coffin when it crashed. The driver was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The man’s identity was not released pending notification of his family.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Cement truck overturns, injures 2

Two people were flown to a hospital after their car was trapped beneath an overturned cement truck in Prince George’s County on Wednesday, authorities said.

About 3 p.m., Prince George’s Fire Department spokesman Mark Brady tweeted that a medevac was en route to the scene on Route 210 at East Swan Creek Road in Fort Washington.

Two adults were removed from beneath the truck and flown to a trauma center, Brady said. A woman and two children were treated at the scene and declined transport to a hospital.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

Arlington to try dockless transport

The dockless bicycles and scooters that have popped up like mushrooms in the District over the past year will be allowed in Arlington County under a nine-month trial, with a handful of limits on the size of the fleets and where the vehicles are allowed.

Companies renting the dockless bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters will have to pay Arlington a one-time $8,000 fee for each category they offer and agree to provide data on usage, trips and where the vehicles are parked.

Arlington is limiting the speed of scooters to 10 mph and bikes to 15 mph. The trial period begins Oct. 1.

— Patricia Sullivan

Facebook wants bigger center near Richmond

Facebook says it plans to build an even bigger data center in the Richmond area than previously planned.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced Wednesday that the social media company is set to spend an additional $750 million and build three new 500,000 square-foot buildings in Henrico County.

Facebook announced last year that it had picked Henrico for a massive new data center. The company says there will be 200 new jobs at the site when the entire project is completed.

Officials said last year that Facebook would be eligible for about a one-time $21.5 million state tax break. Northam spokeswoman Ofirah Yheskel said no new state incentives are being offered as part of Facebook’s latest announcement.

— Associated Press