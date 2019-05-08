VIRGINIA

Child porn charges filed against Herndon teacher

A high school drama teacher in Fairfax County, arrested last month on a charge of covertly filming a woman, now faces 20 felony child pornography charges.

Raphael Schklowsky, 36, had more than 3,500 videos in his possession on various electronic devices, according to police. Not all the images are of children, a police spokeswoman said; investigators were still going through them.

Schklowsky was put on leave from his position as a drama teacher at Herndon High School after his arrest April 8. A woman told police she found a hidden camera in an air-conditioning vent at Schklowsky’s home, where she was working as a nanny.

Schklowsky is being held without bond.

— Rachel Weiner

Motorist dies in Loudoun County crash

A motorist was fatally injured over the weekend in western Loudoun County when his pickup truck went off Route 7, the Virginia State Police said.

They said Louis Girolami Jr., 60, of Bluemont, was driving west on Route 7 on Saturday morning when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment head on. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected. He died at a hospital, they said.

They said the crash occurred at 7:20 a.m. at the intersection with Route 711. The intersection is about a half-mile east of Bluemont.

— Martin Weil

Pedestrian hit by car last month has died

A pedestrian who was struck by a car last month in Fairfax County died over the weekend, the county police said.

They said David Neal, 62, of Alexandria, was struck April 25 while crossing Little River Turnpike in the Annandale area. The incident occurred about 10 p.m. near Carrico Drive, the police said.

They said Neal was not in a crosswalk. Police said neither speed nor alcohol consumption on the driver’s part were involved.

MARYLAND

More visas coming to help crab industry

Gov. Larry Hogan is praising federal approval for thousands of additional visas for foreign workers this summer to support the state’s crab industry.

Hogan made the announcement Wednesday after the Department of Homeland Security finalized allowing the additional visas through the H-2B Nonimmigrant Temporary Worker Program.

Hogan says he spoke with acting secretary of homeland security Kevin McAleenan on Tuesday to underscore the importance of the issue. In March, Hogan called on federal officials to reverse a 2018 decision to limit the number of visas available through the program. An additional 30,000 visas have been allowed.

— Associated Press

