THE DISTRICT

Homicide victim found after car crash

A Southeast Washington man was shot early Saturday morning and was found dead shortly afterward in a car that had overturned, the police said Sunday.

Police said Jacob Jones, 32, was shot about 12:20 a.m., in the 5100 block of H Street SE. A few minutes later, officers found him dead in the overturned car at Pennsylvania and Southern avenues SE.

Police spokeswoman Kristen Metzger said a woman was trying to drive him to a hospital when the crash occurred. It was not clear why the car crashed. The woman suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Metzger said.

She said an autopsy determined that Jones had died as a result of the gunshot wounds.

— Fenit Nirappil and Martin Weil

Md. man charged with armed robbery

A business in the Palisades area of Northwest was held up by a man with a shotgun, and police made an arrest Friday.

Police said the robbery occurred about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of MacArthur Boulevard.

They said Darrin Antoine Chase Jr., 21, of Rockville, Md., was arrested Friday and charged with armed robbery.

— Martin Weil