THE DISTRICT

3-month-old dies

of blunt force trauma

A 3-month-old girl found injured in a Southeast Washington apartment on Saturdayhas died.

Skylar Newman of Southeast died of blunt force trauma, and her death has been ruled a homicide, police said. No arrest has been made.

Police said they were called about 9:35 p.m. to a residence in the 4300 block of G Street SE, in Benning Ridge, where they found the girl unconscious. Police and paramedics performed CPR and took the girl to Children’s National Medical Center.

Police said the infant died Tuesday morning. The report does not say who called police.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Hyattsville council to study renaming park

The Hyattsville City Council has voted to study the feasibility of renaming Magruder Park, which bears the name of a former mayor who donated the land on the condition that it be used for “Caucasian inhabitants only.”

The city government will also examine how to update the deed to remove the racially restrictive covenant from 1927, when William Pinkney Magruder gave the land to the city.

City Council member Joseph Solomon said he wants to rename the park as a way of recognizing that the diverse city of Hyattsville today bears almost no resemblance to the mostly white, segregated town of nearly a century ago.

“The council is taking bold action to address concerns about who our namesakes are and what values we choose to hold near and dear to us,” Solomon said.

— Rachel Chason

VIRGINIA

After hit-run incident, man hides in closet

Fairfax County police said they found a man in a closet last week during a search that followed a car crash.

The police said they were in the 1200 block of Thompson Run Court about 8 p.m. Thursday during a search for someone who had fled from the scene of a hit-and-run incident. As officers searched, police said, they were told by a homeowner that someone had forced entry into a home. The location was in the Vienna area.

Police said Zachary Fossett, 23, of Ashburn, was arrested and charged with hit and run, burglary, driving while intoxicated, possession of schedule I or II drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Martin Weil

Ready, set, go: Marine Corps Marathon lottery is open

The Marine Corps Marathon lottery is open to runners who want to participate in the 44th annual race.

The lottery-based registration system is used to allow the maximum number of runners an opportunity to obtain an entry because the volume of interest exceeds the field capacity.

Known as “The People’s Marathon,” it is one of the largest marathons in the United States.

Runners have several days to enter their names in the lottery. Registration slots will close at noon on March 26.

On March 27, all registered runners will be notified of their status through email.

This year’s marathon is scheduled for Oct. 27 in Arlington and the District.

— Associated Press

