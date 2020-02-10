Police said that they have not made an arrest in the case and that the investigation remains open.

A police report says the victim was taken to Children’s National Hospital on Thursday for a “medical emergency.” The report says the infant arrived unconscious and died at 2:44 p.m.

Police said the injuries occurred in the 1600 block of New York Avenue NE. The police report identifies the location as a Quality Inn and Suites. A spokeswoman for the D.C. Department of Human Services said the District contracts that hotel for homeless families.

According to the police report, the woman who took the infant to the hospital has an address in Congress Heights. Attempts to reach the woman were not successful. Officials did not describe her relationship to the baby.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Trial postponed for newspaper shooter

The trial to determine whether Capital Gazette mass shooter Jarrod Ramos was legally insane when he killed five people at the newspaper’s offices has been postponed.

Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Laura S. Ripken on Monday set the trial for June 8 to 19. Jury selection is to begin June 2.

The trial had earlier been set to begin in March but Ramos’s attorneys asked for more time after personal and medical issues forced a third member of their team to be excused.

Ramos, 40, has admitted that he committed the mass shooting but has asserted that he was so mentally ill that he should not be held legally responsible.

— Fredrick Kunkle

Pedestrian struck and killed in hit-and-run

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Prince George’s County.

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 6900 block of Annapolis Road near the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

Prince George’s County police said the man — whose name has not been released — was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Officials said the driver who struck the man fled. They had few details on the vehicle other than that it was red.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Man fatally struck by vehicle after crash

A man died after he drove the wrong way on the Fairfax County Parkway, got out of his car and was hit by another vehicle.

Fairfax County police said the incident unfolded about 1:15 a.m. Saturday near Fairfax County Parkway and Popes Head Road in the Fairfax Station area.

Earl Wilkins Jr., 52, of Gainesville was driving a Jeep Wrangler south on the parkway when he veered into the northbound lanes and struck a Honda Civic. He got out of his Jeep and was standing in the road when a Hyundai Sonata hit “the Honda, which then hit Wilkins,” according to police.

Wilkins was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said. The Honda driver was also taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries. The Hyundai’s driver suffered minor injuries.

Officials said detectives are investigating whether “speed, alcohol or drugs were factors.”