For weeks, union organizers have held rallies throughout the region to garner support for workers.

Two marches through rush-hour traffic in downtown Washington this month drew the support of city lawmakers, including D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D).

It wasn’t immediately clear what the contract consisted of, although labor organizers said they would release details by the end of the week.

— Marissa J. Lang

MARYLAND

Woman killed, man hurt in hit-and-run

A female pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run incident late Monday in Prince George’s County, police said.

A man was injured when he was hit by the same vehicle, they said.

The incident occurred about 11:35 p.m. on St. Barnabas Road near the intersection with Raleigh Road, police said.

Police said the victims were attempting to cross St. Barnabas when they were struck by an SUV. They were not in a crosswalk, police said.

Police said the woman — identified as Laurel Grier, 54, of Suitland — was taken to a hospital, where she died. The man, who was not identified, suffered injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Police said the vehicle that struck the pair left the scene. It was described as a dark-colored SUV, possibly a GMC, that may have front-end damage.

— Martin Weil

