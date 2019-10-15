THE DISTRICT

Labor strike averted as janitors reach deal

Unionized janitors and building workers reached a tentative agreement Tuesday with commercial cleaning companies, ending labor negotiations and avoiding a strike of nearly 11,000 workers throughout the District, Maryland and Virginia.

The office cleaners — members of the Service Employees International Union, who help maintain more than 1,200 office buildings in the Washington area — said the group had reached a deal with the Washington Service Contractors Association, which represents the area’s major commercial cleaning companies, hours before their existing agreement lapsed.

For weeks, union organizers have held rallies throughout the region to garner support for workers.

Two marches through rush-hour traffic in downtown Washington this month drew the support of city lawmakers, including D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D).

It wasn’t immediately clear what the contract consisted of, although labor organizers said they would release details by the end of the week.

— Marissa J. Lang

MARYLAND

Woman killed, man hurt in hit-and-run

A female pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run incident late Monday in Prince George’s County, police said.

A man was injured when he was hit by the same vehicle, they said.

The incident occurred about 11:35 p.m. on St. Barnabas Road near the intersection with Raleigh Road, police said.

Police said the victims were attempting to cross St. Barnabas when they were struck by an SUV. They were not in a crosswalk, police said.

Police said the woman — identified as Laurel Grier, 54, of Suitland — was taken to a hospital, where she died. The man, who was not identified, suffered injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Police said the vehicle that struck the pair left the scene. It was described as a dark-colored SUV, possibly a GMC, that may have front-end damage.

— Martin Weil

