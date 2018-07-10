THE DISTRICT

Man sentenced in 1991 triple murder

The man who authorities say was responsible for the execution-style murders of two men and a woman in April 1991 by lining them up in a D.C. park and shooting them multiple times has been sentenced to life in prison.

In D.C. Superior Court on Monday, Judge Judith Bartnoff sentenced Benito Valdez, 47, of Alexandria to 94 years to life in prison. A jury in February convicted Valdez of multiple charges, including first-degree murder, in the deaths of Curtis Pixley, 29, and Samantha Gillard, 23, both of the District, and Keith Simmons, 26, of Fort Washington, Md.

Bartnoff had earlier delayed the formal sentencing after Valdez’s attorneys argued that there was inaccurate information in some of the pre-sentencing reports.

For almost 30 years, the slaying of the three victims remained unsolved. Four witnesses emerged in 2016 and cooperated with authorities by identifying Valdez as the killer.

Prosecutors said Valdez was a onetime drug dealer who controlled Langdon Park in Northeast Washington during the crack epidemic of the late 1980s and 1990s.

Prosecutors said in court Monday that Valdez will not be eligible for consideration of parole until he has served a minimum of 20 years.

— Keith L. Alexander

Police identify man killed in SE shooting

One of three people shot July 5 on Newcomb Street SE has died, D.C. police confirmed Monday.

Derek Jeffrey Taylor, 26, died at a hospital shortly after he, a woman and another man were shot about 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Newcomb Street. The other two victims were grazed, police said.

— Martin Weil

SE man sought in woman's slaying

D.C. police have charged a 48-year-old man in the fatal shooting of a woman found dead in June inside a residence in Southeast Washington.

Xavier Jerome Dunmore, of Southeast Washington, has been charged in an arrest warrant with second-degree murder while armed. Police said they are searching for him and consider him “armed and dangerous.”

Dunmore is charged in the slaying of Wykeena Ferguson, 40, of Southeast Washington. Police said she was found shot in the head about 6:45 p.m. on June 10 inside a home in the Potomac Gardens apartments in the 700 block of 12th Street SE.

She was pronounced dead there.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Canoeist recovering from snake bite

A man was bitten by a venomous copperhead snake in Montgomery County on Monday, officials said.

About 8:30 p.m., a man was canoeing on Lake Needwood in Rock Creek Regional Park when he was bitten on the foot by a snake while getting out of the canoe and coming ashore, Montgomery County fire department spokesman Pete Piringer said.

Piringer said the patient, who is in good condition, recognized the snake as a copperhead.