According to the suit, one of the three individuals wants to sell guns to the other two after July 1, but the prospective buyers don’t want to have to pay a fee of about $17 to get a federal background check under the new law.
The suit also argues that the new law “surreptitiously” raises the legal age to buy a gun in Virginia. While state law allows anyone 18 and older to buy a gun, federal background checks are conducted only for people over 21.
In a 44-page brief, the plaintiffs ask the court to impose an injunction preventing the expanded background checks from going into effect.
A spokeswoman for Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) said the background check law is “critical to ensuring that firearms stay out of the hands of dangerous individuals. Similar laws have been continuously upheld in court and Attorney General Herring looks forward to defending Virginia’s new expanded background checks law against the gun lobby’s attacks.”
The law was among several gun restrictions passed by this year’s Democratic-controlled General Assembly and signed by Gov. Ralph Northam (D).
— Gregory S. Schneider