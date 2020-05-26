The shooting occurred about 6:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Fairmont Street NW, in front of an apartment complex. Beckwith died at a hospital. A second man who was shot suffered wounds police described as not life-threatening.

Police had made no arrests in the case as of Tuesday.

AD

Beckwith was the District’s fourth homicide victim since Friday, bringing the total number of people killed this year to 61. That is a 5 percent increase over the number at this time in 2019, which finished the year with a decade-high number of killings.

AD

Speaking at a news conference Tuesday, Newsham said overall violent crime has decreased 10 percent this year.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Woman killed on dirt bike in collision

A woman operating a dirt bike was killed in Prince George’s County on Monday in a collision, police said.

The woman was traveling on Branch Avenue about 9:35 p.m. when the dirt bike collided with a car that was trying to make a left turn from Branch Avenue onto Naylor Road, police said.

AD

The woman died at the scene in the Suitland-Silver Hill area, police said.

She was not identified immediately.

— Martin Weil

Police search for two men after slaying

A man was fatally shot in the Glenmont area of Montgomery County on Tuesday morning, and police are looking for two men, law enforcement officials said.

Just after 7 a.m., police were alerted to a shooting in the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle just southeast of Georgia Avenue and Randolph Road, police said. Officers swarmed the neighborhood near Wheaton Regional Park and were joined by police dogs and a police helicopter from Fairfax County, officials said.

AD

As of 10:30 a.m., the more active phase of the search had been called off, although police continued to look for suspects, said Capt. Tom Jordan, a Montgomery County police spokesman. He said that the men are assumed to still be armed and that they “have already demonstrated they are dangerous.”

AD