The car had been left running to provide heat. Police said a second officer checked on the man, who said his handcuffs were too tight. The officer adjusted the cuffs and re-secured the man, police said.

However, police said the man moved into the driver’s seat, put the car into gear and drove away. He eventually crashed and tried to run away, police said. He was arrested after a brief chase.

Police said Abdul Hakim, 43, of Greenbelt, faces charges including resisting arrest and unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle.

— Martin Weil

Third person arrested after assault on officer

As Baltimore police announced Monday a third arrest in connection with the assault on a city police officer, Gov. Larry Hogan said state and local officials would “pursue and prosecute” those involved to “the fullest extent of the law.”

The assault, captured on video, showed assailants kicking an officer while he was detaining another man.

On Monday, police said they had arrested Zayne Abdullah, 23, of Dundalk, in connection with the Jan. 17 incident.

“This disgusting incident is yet another example of the violence that has become far too common in Baltimore City,” Hogan (R) said in a tweet Monday. “None of our efforts to back up the beleaguered city police force can be successful until we do something to get the violent criminals off the streets.”

Donnell Burgess, 20, had been arrested Sunday and charged with assault on police and resisting arrest in relation to the assault, police said in a news release. An unnamed 17-year-old was also arrested and charged as a juvenile, police said.