THE DISTRICT

Man climbs over

White House barrier

A man was arrested Monday afternoon after climbing over a security barrier and dropping a backpack on the south side of the White House, according to D.C. police and the U.S. Secret Service.

The incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. between the Ellipse and E Street NW, authorities said.

The Secret Service said the man was being charged with unlawful entry and taken to a D.C. police station for booking. Authorities said the backpack was deemed safe, but they would not describe its contents.

— Peter Hermann

Voyeurism alleged in

recordings of women

A 22-year-old man was arrested on charges of voyeurism after he allegedly tried to record women in dressing rooms at a clothing store on F Street NW in downtown Washington. Police said he tried to use a “cellular mobile device” to make the recordings.

The incident happened about 4 p.m. Sunday at the Forever 21 in the 1000 block of F Street near Metro Center.

D.C. police identified the suspect as Laurence Foreman of Southeast Washington.

MARYLAND

Justin Fairfax

backs Alsobrooks

Prince George’s County executive candidate Angela Alsobrooks (D) got a boost from across the Potomac River on Monday, appearing with Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) outside an early-voting site in Fort Washington.

Fairfax, who is the second African American elected to statewide office in Virginia, endorsed Alsobrooks, a fellow Duke University graduate who is vying to become the first woman to lead Prince George’s County.

Fairfax, who attended DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md., said he has strong ties to Prince George’s and family members living in the county who “are all behind Angela.” He and Alsobrooks both studied public policy at Duke; he graduated in 2000, she in 1993.

The primary is June 26.

— Rachel Chason