The man’s name was not immediately disclosed; police said charges were being discussed Friday afternoon. The Secret Service declined further comment.

— Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

Prince William County police chief to retire

Prince William County Police Chief Barry M. Barnard, who spent 44 years in the department and became chief in 2016, has announced his retirement, effective July 1.

Barnard, 67, is only the fourth chief in the Prince William department’s 50-year history. He served twice as acting chief, following the retirements of Charlie Deane in 2012 and Stephan Hudson in 2016, before fully assuming the job. He began his career in patrol, rose to assistant chief in 2000, where he commanded the operations and administrative divisions, and was promoted to deputy chief in 2009.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve Prince William County,” Barnard said in a statement on May 13 announcing his retirement. “My family and I are grateful for the opportunities and support that Prince William County has provided to us. I want to express my sincere appreciation to the staff of the Police Department for their friendship, dedication, and outstanding service to the community. I will miss them very much.”

Ann Wheeler, the chair of the county board of supervisors, said: “Chief Barnard has displayed the true meaning of civil service through his commitment to the rule of law while maintaining professionalism and diligence in serving the community with compassion. On behalf of the Board of County Supervisors, I wish Chief Barry Barnard all the best in the coming years.”

The county said it would conduct a national search to fill the chief’s job. Deputy Chief Jarad Phelps will serve as acting chief after July 1.

— Tom Jackman

Body of homicide victim found near road

A man whose body was found near a Virginia road earlier this week was a homicide victim, a sheriff’s office said Friday.

The body found on Wednesday morning was identified as Zackary Elan Scott, 23, the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Scott has ties to the Hopewell-Prince George County area, the sheriff’s office said.

The body was found in a ditch off Rainey Creek Road near the town of McKenney, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office isn’t saying how Scott died, citing the ongoing investigation.

— Associated Press

Ex-deputy, 3 others charged in shooting

A former sheriff’s deputy in southern Virginia and three other people have been charged in the shooting death of his wife.

The Martinsville Bulletin reported Thursday that David Lee Morse, 66, of Henry County, faces charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Virginia State Police said Morse called 911 and said he had discovered the body of his wife, Pamela S. Morse, 63, at home. The medical examiner’s office determined that she died of a gunshot wound.

Morse retired roughly a decade ago from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held in jail without bond. It’s unclear if he has hired an attorney.

Three other people were also charged with first-degree murder. Police said they are Collin Joshua Russell, 37, of Stuart; Tanna Shelton Fitzgerald, 54, of Fieldale; and Casey Lynn Rogers, 27, of Meadows of Dan.

Each is in jail without bond. It’s unclear if they’ve hired attorneys.

State police said the investigation is ongoing.

