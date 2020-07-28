The incident occurred Oct. 19, 2014 in the 3300 block of Prospect Street NW. Police said that the woman was assaulted as she slept and that the assailant left when the woman woke up.

At the time, authorities would not say whether the victim was a student at nearby Georgetown University. School officials issued a public safety alert and said the area was home to about 1,000 students who lived off campus.

Police said Cabling also is charged with burglary and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse in a break-in on July 27, 2014, at the same house on Prospect Street. An arrest affidavit says different tenants were in that house at the time.

The Public Defender Service, which is representing Cabling, did not respond to an interview request Tuesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, police said they developed Cabling as a suspect based on similar patterns and descriptions in other incidents reported in the area. Court records show he was convicted of breaking into another house on Prospect Street in 2013.

Cabling denied to police that he assaulted a woman, according to the police affidavit. Cabling told police the incident “must have been a misunderstanding,” the court document says.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Court: Marijuana scent not enough for arrest

Maryland’s highest court has issued another ruling that limits the ability of police to cite marijuana as a reason to arrest and search people, saying officers may not arrest based on the smell of marijuana alone.

“The odor of marijuana, without more, does not provide law enforcement officers with the requisite probable cause to arrest and perform a warrantless search of that person incident to the arrest,” the court said in a unanimous ruling written by Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera.

It builds on a ruling last summer by the same court that an officer could not arrest and search someone based on an observation of an amount of marijuana that is fewer than 10 grams, which is within the range that was decriminalized in 2014. In that case, the court ruled that the officer knew the source of the marijuana was below the criminal threshold, and therefore should not have made an arrest and searched for more.