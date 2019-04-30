THE DISTRICT

An arrest in shooting of road worker

Police on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with last month’s shooting of a construction worker who was killed while directing traffic at a road repaving site in Southeast Washington.

Terrance Barnes, 29, of Southeast, was charged with first-degree murder while armed in connection with the April 17 shooting in the 5100 block of Southern Avenue SE.

The victim, Barry Holmes, 57, lived in Landover, Md., and worked for Capitol Paving, based in Northeast Washington. His sister said he was shot while arguing with a man he had refused to let cross the road because of construction activity.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham would not comment on the motive, but he said in an interview that “it seems like it was a completely unnecessary loss of life.”

Barnes is expected to make an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Wednesday .

— Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

Gun is fired in Pr. William high school

A gun was fired in a Northern Virginia high school classroom Tuesday, authorities said.

No one was injured when the weapon was discharged at Hylton High School in Woodbridge about noon, officials said, but students remained in their classrooms for hours as authorities searched for the firearm.

A male student involved in the incident was detained by a school resource officer, officials said. Prince William County police said in a news release they believe the gun was accidentally fired.

The gun was recovered about 5 p.m., according to a news release from Prince William County police. Prince William Police Chief Barry M. Barnard said a student had taken out the gun in a classroom and was displaying it when a round discharged.,

Bullet fragments were also discovered in the ceiling, police said.

— Debbie Truong

VIRGINIA

Man's body is found in Pr. William County

Authorities have identified the body of a man that was found Monday in a wooded area of Northern Virginia.

Officials on Tuesday identified the victim as Angelo Kadro Blakeney, 23, of Washington. He had no ties to Prince William County, officials said, and they are investigating the death as a homicide.

The body was found near Minnieville Road and Alps Drive in Woodbridge. A resident found the body, according to Prince William County police.

— Dana Hedgpeth

