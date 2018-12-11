THE DISTRICT

Man arrested in Northeast killing

D.C. police have arrested a man in the September shooting of a young man who was killed along a dangerous stretch of Benning Road in Northeast Washington.

Rickie Collier, 25, of Northwest, was charged with second-degree murder while armed. Police had posted surveillance video of the suspect shortly after the shooting the night of Sept. 24 in the 1800 block of Benning Road NE.

Collier is charged with shooting Marquiawn Williams, 25, of Northeast. Police said he was shot about 7:30 p.m. in front of a line of storefronts that includes a liquor store and a carryout food store. He died later at a hospital.

An arrest affidavit says Collier and Williams were outside the food store and that Collier apparently became nervous over the way Williams kept looking at him. The two argued, and the affidavit says Collier then shot him. One witness told police it appeared that Collier thought Williams owed him, quoting him saying, “I want my money.”

Collier was ordered detained Tuesday until a preliminary hearing Dec. 19.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Pharmacist sentenced for dispensing drugs

A former pharmacist has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for illegally dispensing thousands of oxycodone pills in exchange for sex with women addicted to the painkiller.

U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander sentenced 64-year-old Richard Daniel Hiller of Owings Mills to 40 months in prison on Monday. She also ordered him to pay a $15,000 fine.

Hiller pleaded guilty in September to charges including conspiracy to distribute oxycodone.

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur’s office says Hiller knowingly filled fraudulent prescriptions for women after they had sex with him in the rear area of a Towson pharmacy before business hours.

— Associated Press

THE REGION

D.C. is top of cities where Americans move

For the second year in a row, Washington is No. 1 out of the top 15 cities where Americans moved in 2018, according to Updater, a relocation technology platform.

Updater, which based its rankings on relocation data of 2 million moves from Jan. 1 through Aug. 31, found that the District held its No. 1 spot and that Dallas came in second again as the most popular cities for relocation.

The top 15 moving destinations — which includes people who moved within a metro area as well as those who relocated there from other regions — are: Washington; Dallas; Atlanta; New York City and Los Angeles.

— Michele Lerner